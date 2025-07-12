Inside The Twins

Report: Zebby Matthews to begin rehab assignment Sunday in St. Paul

Matthews has been on the IL since June 10.

Jun 4, 2025; West Sacramento, California, USA; Minnesota Twins pitcher Zebby Matthews (52) throws a pitch against the Athletics during the first inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images
Jun 4, 2025; West Sacramento, California, USA; Minnesota Twins pitcher Zebby Matthews (52) throws a pitch against the Athletics during the first inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images
Twins pitcher Zebby Matthews is expected to begin his rehab assignment on Sunday with Triple-A St. Paul, according to The Athletic's Aaron Gleeman.

Matthews was placed on the 15-day Injured List (IL) on June 10 with a right shoulder strain, and he hasn't played in a MLB game since June 4.

Matthews is still only 25 years old, and he's not too far removed from being one of Minnesota's top pitching prospects. He has pitched 56.2 MLB innings throughout two seasons, compiling a 6.19 career ERA. You can never have too many arms, but the question would then become, who would he replace in the Twins' starting rotation?

He has been out for over a month, so it could be in his best interest for an extended stay in Triple-A, as he gets back to full health.

