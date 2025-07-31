Inside The Twins

Reports: Twins trade Harrison Bader to Phillies for prospects, including 16-year-old

Bader is the second Twins player to be traded to Philadelphia in the past 24 hours.

Jonathan Harrison

Jul 26, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Twins left fielder Harrison Bader (12) waves at a fan while walking to the dugout after the ninth inning against the Washington Nationals at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-Imagn Images
The Twins are reportedly closing out a second trade with the Phillies in as many days, this time sending Harrison Bader to Philadelphia, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Minnesota will reportedly receive an "outfield and pitching prospect" in return. Those prospects are believed to be outfielder Hendry Mendez and right-handed pitcher Geremy Villoria.

According to MLB Pipeline, Mendez was Philadelphia's No. 12 prospect. The 21-year-old corner outfielder who bats and throws left-handed. At Double-A this season, he's hitting .290 with an .808 OPS.

Villoria is not among Philly's top-30 prospects, but he's still only 16 years old and playing in the Dominican Summer League.

Bader joins star closer Jhoan Duran as Twins heading to Philadelphia, after Minnesota traded the 27-year-old flamethrower for two top-100 prospects on Wednesday.

Bader, 31, is on an expiring contract. He's slashing .258/.339/.439 with 12 home runs and 38 RBI in 307 plate appearances this season.

This is a developing story...

Jonathan Harrison
Jonathan Harrison is a Minnesota-based sports writer and radio host who contributes to Bring Me The News and Sports Illustrated's On SI network. Primarily serving as video host and editor for Bring Me The News, Jonathan also covers the Vikings, Twins, Timberwolves and Gophers. He can also be heard on 1500 ESPN in the Twin Cities during the MLS season, where he serves as host and analyst for Minnesota United radio broadcasts.

