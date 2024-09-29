Rocco Baldelli returning as Twins manager in 2025
Twins president of baseball operations Derek Falvey told reporters ahead of Sunday's season finale against the Baltimore Orioles that manager Rocco Baldelli will return to his post next season.
Baldelli has been the Twins' manager since 2019 and has an overall record of 457-412 (.526). But after this season's catastrophic collapse that saw the team peak at 70-53 on Aug. 17, but ultimately miss out on the playoffs despite being firmly in a wild-card spot at the beginning of September, some fans at Target Field had been calling for Baldelli's job, with "fire Rocco" chants heard at the ballpark.
Baldelli, though, was put through trying circumstances this season. Injuries to starting pitchers forced him to turn to three rookies in the starting rotation down the stretch. Carlos Correa and Byron Buxton both missed extended time in the second half of the season. The lineup slumped down the stretch.
Ultimately, Falvey called Baldelli "my manager." Twins players had been backing Baldelli, too, during the collapse, saying the blame shouldn't all be on him.
Baldelli said pregame Sunday there are changes he plans to make as a manager next season. It's now a certainty he'll get the opportunity to make them as Baldelli will be at the helm another year.