Roy Smalley announces retirement from Twins TV broadcasts
Roy Smalley is hanging up the mic.
After 22 seasons calling Minnesota Twins games, the former shortstop and more recent TV analyst announced his retirement from broadcasting on Wednesday. In 2025, Major League Baseball will be taking over Twins broadcasts for both television and streaming, and Smalley cited the changing direction as part of the season it was time to retire.
"And now, as I reflect on the fact that I have done baseball analysis on Twins broadcasts for a quarter of a century I think the new direction the Twins/MLB broadcasts are taking makes it a bit easier for me to acknowledge that this great run is like all great runs ... they come to an end," Smalley said in a statement posted on X, formerly Twitter.
"A heartfelt thank you to the Twins organization and to all of you for the opportunity given to me for the better part of my adult life to try and contribute to your love for and enjoyment of this great game that I have cherished since I was 5 years old," he added.
Before his broadcasting career with the Twins, Smalley played 10 seasons with the franchise, including in 1987 when the Twins won the World Series. He played 13 seasons in all, hitting .257 with 163 homers and 694 RBIs.