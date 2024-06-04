Royce Lewis activated by Twins for return against Yankees
Royce Lewis is returning to the majors, just in time for a big series against the Yankees in New York.
The Twins made it official Tuesday, reinstating Lewis after his rehab assignment with Triple-A St. Paul. Second baseman Eduoard Julien was optioned to the Saints to make room for Lewis.
Lewis suffered a quad strain in the team's Opening Day win over the Royals back on March 28. The 24-year-old third baseman was subsequently placed on the injured list, having only recently returned to action with the Saints on a rehab assignment.
The young infielder has been plagued by injuries in his short career, having been held to under 100 total major league appearances since first being called up in 2022. While injuries have hampered the early portions of his career, Lewis has delivered when on the field hitting 18 home runs in 259 at bats while hitting for a .313 average.
Julien has struggled recently, hitting just 5 for 34 over his last 15 games with 13 strikeouts. His batting average has dropped from .263 last season to just .207 in 58 games this season.
First pitch between the Yankees and Twins is set for 6:05 p.m. CT in New York Tuesday night.