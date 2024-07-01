Royce Lewis, Carlos Correa named to MLB's all-June team
The calendar has turned, but the Twins' star duo of Carlos Correa and Royce Lewis have been recognized on MLB.com's Team of the Month for June.
Lewis returned from injury on June 4 and immediately proved why he is one of the brightest stars in the league. In 85 at-bats, he slashed .259/.326/.624 with 9 home runs and 15 RBIs. He only had one hit in the final six games of the month, but still finished with some of the best numbers in the league.
Correa was one of the best hitters in baseball. He finished June slashing .388/.441/.582 with 5 home runs and 21 RBIs. It was arguably his best month of baseball in a Twins' uniform.
The Twins joined the Orioles as one of two teams with multiple position players featured on the list. They're now 47-37 on the season, firmly in second place of the AL Central race. With a day off on Monday, they will return to action on Tuesday to face the Detroit Tigers at 6:40 p.m. CT, beggining a three-game home series.