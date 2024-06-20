Inside The Twins

Royce Lewis' solo homer against Rays breaks second deck videoboard

Lewis hit a go-ahead, 410-foot solo homer in the fifth inning.

Minnesota Twins third baseman Royce Lewis hit a solo homer during the fifth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays that broke the video board in the second deck of Target Field in Minneapolis on Wednesday, June 19, 2024.
Minnesota Twins third baseman Royce Lewis hit a solo homer during the fifth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays that broke the video board in the second deck of Target Field in Minneapolis on Wednesday, June 19, 2024. / Nolan O'Hara / Bring Me The News
In this story:

You can almost come to expect a Royce Lewis homer when you're watching the Twins.

Lewis hit his fourth homer in six games during the fifth inning of Wednesday night's game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Target Field in Minneapolis, sending a cutter from Rays starter Taj Bradley 410 feet ito the second deck video board in left field. It was Lewis' eighth homer in his 14 games this season.

Lewis' homer gave the Twins a 2-1 lead in the fifth inning. It also appeared to break the videoboard as the part of the ribbon banner where Lewis hit the home run went dark following his 410-foot blast.

Lewis entered the game hitting .348 on the season. In his first three at-bats Wednesday, Lewis was 3 for 3 with the homer and a pair of singles.

Published |Modified
Home/Minnesota Twins News