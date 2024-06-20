Royce Lewis' solo homer against Rays breaks second deck videoboard
Lewis hit a go-ahead, 410-foot solo homer in the fifth inning.
In this story:
You can almost come to expect a Royce Lewis homer when you're watching the Twins.
Lewis hit his fourth homer in six games during the fifth inning of Wednesday night's game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Target Field in Minneapolis, sending a cutter from Rays starter Taj Bradley 410 feet ito the second deck video board in left field. It was Lewis' eighth homer in his 14 games this season.
Lewis' homer gave the Twins a 2-1 lead in the fifth inning. It also appeared to break the videoboard as the part of the ribbon banner where Lewis hit the home run went dark following his 410-foot blast.
Lewis entered the game hitting .348 on the season. In his first three at-bats Wednesday, Lewis was 3 for 3 with the homer and a pair of singles.
Published |Modified