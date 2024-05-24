Royce Lewis to begin rehab assignment tomorrow for Triple-A St. Paul
Help is on the way for the Twins
Twins star Royce Lewis will begin his rehab assignment tomorrow for Triple-A St. Paul, he is expected to play DH for the Saints.
Lewis has been out of the lineup since Opening Day when he suffered a severe right quad strain vs. the Royals. He went through a workout Friday and it went well, so he will return to the field Saturday.
The Saints will take on the Buffalo Bisons in the fourth game of a six game road series. There is no word on how long Lewis' rehab assignment will be, but the series lasts through the weekend, concluding Sunday.
Last season in 58 games, he hit .309 with the Twins, totaling 15 home runs and 52 RBI. Still only 24-years-old it is great to see him healthy and working himself back to the big leagues.
