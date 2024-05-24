Inside The Twins

Royce Lewis to begin rehab assignment tomorrow for Triple-A St. Paul

Help is on the way for the Twins

Oct 11, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Twins third baseman Royce Lewis (23) rounds the bases after hitting a solo home-run in the first inning against the Houston Astros during game four of the ALDS for the 2023 MLB playoffs at Target Field Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
Twins star Royce Lewis will begin his rehab assignment tomorrow for Triple-A St. Paul, he is expected to play DH for the Saints.

Lewis has been out of the lineup since Opening Day when he suffered a severe right quad strain vs. the Royals. He went through a workout Friday and it went well, so he will return to the field Saturday.

The Saints will take on the Buffalo Bisons in the fourth game of a six game road series. There is no word on how long Lewis' rehab assignment will be, but the series lasts through the weekend, concluding Sunday.

Last season in 58 games, he hit .309 with the Twins, totaling 15 home runs and 52 RBI. Still only 24-years-old it is great to see him healthy and working himself back to the big leagues.

