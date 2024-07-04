Saints radio announcer to make big-league debut with the Twins
Twins games on the radio July 8-14 will sound a little bit different as Sean Aronson will be making his MLB debut in place of Kris Attebury. A press release from the Triple-A St. Paul Saints – the team Aronson has called games for since 2007 – says the 47-year-old will be announcing alongside Dan Gladden for the Twins games next week against the White Sox and Giants.
“I’m extremely appreciative to the Minnesota Twins organization, Kris Atteberry, and Andrew Halverson for giving me this opportunity,” said Aronson. “I’ve dreamt about this moment my entire broadcasting career and to finally get the chance to broadcast Major League games is something I won’t soon forget.”
Aronson replaced Attebury in the Saints broadcast booth in 2007, at which point Attebury was hired to be the studio host of Twins games while the radio booth featured longtime announcer John Gordon and then Corey Provus, whose departure for the TV booth with Bally Sports North opened the door for Attebury to become the lead radio announcer with Gladden this year.
As the Saints' press release notes, Aronson will become the fourth former Saints announcer to land a professional sports play-by-play gig, joining Attebury, Anthony LaPanta of the Minnesota Wild, Joe Block of the Pittsburgh Pirates and Ryan Lefebvre of the Kansas City Royals.