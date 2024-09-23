Saturday's Twins-Orioles game flexed to national TV; first pitch now at 6:15 p.m.
The penultimate game of the Twins' season has been moved to national TV, the team announced Monday. Saturday's game against the Orioles at Target Field, originally scheduled for 1:10 p.m. CT, has now been pushed back to 6:15 p.m. CT with FOX set to broadcast the game.
The Orioles currently hold a four game lead on the Royal and Tigers for the first Wild Card spot in the American League. After yet another miserable weekend, the Twins are now sitting one game back of both the Royals and Tigers for one of the final two Wild Card spots in the AL.
The Twins open up three game series with the Miami Marlins on Tuesday that could help Minnesota buck a long lasting downturn in form and get the squad back into a playoff spot. The Marlins, with a 57-99 record, are already eliminated from playoff contention and sit last place in the National League.
Minnesota are 11-22 since August 18, when they were just two games back of the Guardians for first place in the AL Central and two-and-a-half games back for the best record in the entire American League.