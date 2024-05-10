Sean Burroughs, former Little League hero who had stint with Twins, dead at 44
Sean Burroughs, the former top-10 draft pick who played his final MLB season with the Minnesota Twins, reportedly collapsed and died Thursday.
According to USA Today's Bob Nightengale, Burroughs was coaching his son's Little League baseball game when he collapsed and died. Burroughs was 44.
Burroughs as the ninth overall pick in the 1998 MLB draft and he went on to play four seasons with the San Diego Padres before finishing his big-league career with the Tampa Bay Devil Rays (2006), Arizona Diamonbacks (2011) and Twins (2012).
Burroughs was out of baseball from 2008 to 2010, a dark time in his life involving substance abuse and living in cheap motels, according to a 2011 story from ESPN. When he turned 30 years old he found sobriety and another chance in the majors with the Diamondbacks. After one season in Arizona he inked a deal with the Twins.
He played 67 games at Triple-A for the Twins organization and 10 games at the big-league level with the 2012 Twins. After a brief spell in the Dodgers' minor league system in 2013, his career came to an end.
Burroughs was best known as a Little League World Series hero, having pitched two no-hitters to help his Little League team from Long Beach, California win championships in 1992 and 1993.
Burroughs' cause of death has not been revealed.