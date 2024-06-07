Series sweep and season sweep as Twins fall to Yankees in finale
A lengthy, 56-minute rain delay only prolonged what seemed to be the inevitable — another Twins’ loss to the New York Yankees. The Yankees completed the series sweep — and season sweep — of the Twins with an 8-5 victory Thursday night at Yankee Stadium in New York.
That’s the second time this season the Twins (33-29) have been swept by the Yankees (45-19), making them 0-6 against the New York club this season. Luckily for the Twins, it was also the last time the Twins will have to play them this season as the three-game series concludes the season series.
The Twins were able to string together some offense Thursday, but they surrendered a season-high eight walks as a pitching staff. Starter Pablo Lopez was responsible for six of them, three of which came consecutively in the third inning, eventually resulting in three Yankees runs.
Lopez walked Juan Soto — who later left the game with left forearm discomfort — Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton in a row to open the third inning, setting the stage for Gleyber Torres to hit a two-run double to right field. Austin Wells followed up with a sacrifice fly to center field that scored Stanton and gave the Yankees a 5-2 advantage. New York never trailed from there.
That came after the Twins had just tied the game in the top of the inning on Christian Vazquez’s leadoff, 404-foot solo homer. It was a pretty quick start on offense for the Twins Thursday night as Carlos Correa hit a first-inning solo homer for an early 1-0 Twins advantage.
Trent Grisham hit a two-run homer off Lopez in the second to put the Yankees on top.
The Yankees plated another pair of runs in the fourth inning when Anthony Volpe was able to score on a throwing error from Vazquez and Stanton hit an RBI infield single.
Lopez allowed seven runs off four hits while fanning four across four innings in the loss.
Marcus Stroman didn't last much longer for the Yankees after allowing five runs off six hits while fanning a pair across 4 2/3 innings of work. Luke Weaver picked up the win for New York.
The Twins did battle back, getting within two runs in the fifth inning. Trevor Larnach drew a leadoff walk, Alex Kirilloff followed up with a double and Correa scored Larnach with a sacrifice fly to right field. Then Max Kepler followed up with a ground-rule double that scored Kirilloff.
Carlos Santana plated the third of the frame with an RBI single that scored Kepler to make it 7-5.
The Yankees got one back in the bottom of the frame on a sacrifice fly from Grisham.
Both teams' relievers held the opposing offense in check the rest of the way. Cole Sands, Jorge Alcala, Caleb Thielbar and Josh Staumont combined to pitch four innings of one-run ball, allowing three hits and a pair of walks while fanning nine. Five Yankees relievers held the Twins to just three hits and no runs across the final 4 1/3 innings to put away the victory.
The Twins will look to get back on track on Friday when they begin a three-game series at the Pittsburgh Pirates. First pitch is set for 5:40 p.m.