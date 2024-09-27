Inside The Twins

Significant blame should fall on 3 Twins who fell off the face of the Earth

Injuries and lack of activity from ownership and the front office were problematic, but three regular players the Twins were counting on have failed over brutally-long stretches.

Injuries to Joe Ryan and Carlos Correa and the front office failing to make a significant move at the trade deadline are big reasons why the Minnesota Twins have seen their odds of making the playoffs go from 95% to 3% in less than a month. But if we're pointing fingers at players who failed the Twins, there are three who stick out like a sore thumb.

1. Royce Lewis

Lewis has legitimately been a below-average player most of the season. While he smashed the ball in Aaron Judge-like fashion in his first 17 games, he cracked like an egg on a frying pan and was cooked the rest of the season. Through June 2, Lewis was slashing .371/.437/.903 with 10 homers and 16 RBIs. Since then, Lewis owns a batting line of .205/.267/.347 with six homers and 33 RBIs in 62 games.

2. Ryan Jeffers

Jeffers was so good in the first month and a half of the season that he was being talked about as the best hitting catcher in the league. At the end of play on May 14, he was slashing .290/.368/.629 with 10 homers and 33 RBIs in 36 games. Since May 15, Jeffers is slashing .196/.269/.339 with 10 homers and 31 RBIs in 84 games.

3. Jose Miranda

Remember when Miranda had a hit in 12 consecutive at-bats around the Fourth of July? Good times, eh? Miranda was one of baseball's best hitters for a stretch that saw him raise his batting line go from .269/.305/.449 on June 11 to .332/.373/.534 on July 8. He was so good that his name was in the All-Star conversation. Since July 12, however, Miranda is slashing .212/.242/.301 with 0 homers and 6 RBIs in 45 games.

