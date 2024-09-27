Significant blame should fall on 3 Twins who fell off the face of the Earth
Injuries to Joe Ryan and Carlos Correa and the front office failing to make a significant move at the trade deadline are big reasons why the Minnesota Twins have seen their odds of making the playoffs go from 95% to 3% in less than a month. But if we're pointing fingers at players who failed the Twins, there are three who stick out like a sore thumb.
1. Royce Lewis
Lewis has legitimately been a below-average player most of the season. While he smashed the ball in Aaron Judge-like fashion in his first 17 games, he cracked like an egg on a frying pan and was cooked the rest of the season. Through June 2, Lewis was slashing .371/.437/.903 with 10 homers and 16 RBIs. Since then, Lewis owns a batting line of .205/.267/.347 with six homers and 33 RBIs in 62 games.
2. Ryan Jeffers
Jeffers was so good in the first month and a half of the season that he was being talked about as the best hitting catcher in the league. At the end of play on May 14, he was slashing .290/.368/.629 with 10 homers and 33 RBIs in 36 games. Since May 15, Jeffers is slashing .196/.269/.339 with 10 homers and 31 RBIs in 84 games.
3. Jose Miranda
Remember when Miranda had a hit in 12 consecutive at-bats around the Fourth of July? Good times, eh? Miranda was one of baseball's best hitters for a stretch that saw him raise his batting line go from .269/.305/.449 on June 11 to .332/.373/.534 on July 8. He was so good that his name was in the All-Star conversation. Since July 12, however, Miranda is slashing .212/.242/.301 with 0 homers and 6 RBIs in 45 games.