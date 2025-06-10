Simeon Woods Richardson called up to start for banged up Twins
The Minnesota Twins have called up right-hander Simeon Woods Richardson to fill the latest hole in the starting rotation following the injury to Zebby Matthews, who was placed on the injured list this week with a strained shoulder.
Woods Richardson will get the start when the Twins open a three-game home series against the Texas Rangers on Tuesday night. The Rangers will counter with former Twins righty Tyler Mahle, who owns a 2.02 ERA in 13 starts this season.
Matthews' injury comes after staff ace Pablo Lopez went on the injured list with a strained lat. Matthews reportedly has a Grade 2 strain, which will keep him out for an undetermined amount of time. Lopez's strain is expected to keep him sidelined for 8-12 weeks.
Woods Richardson has a 5.02 ERA in eight starts this season, with serving up homers being a significant problem for him. He allowed eight homers in 37 2/3 innings — and he failed to pitch six full innings in any of his eight starts.
Woods Richardson made three starts at Triple-A St. Paul and posted a 4.24 ERA in 17 innings.
The Twins optioned right-hander Travis Adams to St. Paul to make room on the roster for Woods Richardson.