Simeon Woods Richardson is firmly in the Rookie of the Year conversation
Simeon Woods Richardson may only have two wins to his name this season but ESPN has the Twins righty in the AL Rookie of the Year conversation at the midseason point.
The 23-year-old has a 2-1 record while boasting a 3.26 ERA in 60.2 innings pitched for the 43-35 Twins. He has struck out 52 batters while walking 17.
In ESPN's look at midseason awards, Yankees starter Luis Gil, who was once a Twins prospect, is the odds-on favorite to win the AL Rookie of the Year award but the recent return of ace Gerrit Cole could see innings dry up for the New York rookie. If that ends up being the case, Woods Richardson might have a good chance of taking home the award.
While ESPN's rankings have Woods Richardson as a close second in the race, bookmakers currently see him as a long shot with DraftKings not listing him in its AL Rookie of the Year odds.