Twins shut out for second straight game as losing skid reaches 5
The Twins' bats were never able to warm up, falling 4-0 to the Pirates Saturday as Minnesota's losing streak reached five while they ran their consecutive innings without a run streak to 22.
Simeon Woods Richardson had his best outing in more than a month. He pitched into the seventh inning for the first time this season and struck out six, highlighted by the bottom of the fourth inning where he struck out the side. It was the fourth time this season that he's had six or more strikeouts.
Pittsburgh only got five hits through six innings, but finally opened up the scoring in the top of the seventh inning when Rowdy Tellez took Woods Richardson deep on a solo home run. Relief pitcher Jorge Alcala came in as his replacement after 6.1 innings and got the Twins out of the seventh inning with a 1-0 deficit.
Jhoan Duran relieved Alcala to begin the eighth inning, but he wasn't able to find his footing. In only 19 pitches, Tellez added two more RBI, this time on a single, making the game 3-0. Diego Castillo replaced Duran, but Pittsburgh added one more run before the end of the inning.
Minnesota moves to 33-31 on the season and they will close out a three-game road series vs. the Pirates Sunday at 12:35 p.m. CT.