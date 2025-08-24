Taj Bradley set for Twins debut on Sunday
Taj Bradley was viewed as one of the top players the Twins acquired in their trade deadline fire sale. The 24-year-old RHP will finally make his debut with the franchise on Sunday.
After making three starts with Triple-A St. Paul, Minnesota recalled Bradley before Sunday's game against the White Sox, and designated veteran reliever Erasmo Ramirez in a subsequent move.
Bradley was acquired from the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for Griffin Jax before this year's trade deadline. In three stars with St. Paul, he compiled a 7.53 ERA with 18 strikeouts in 14.1 innings pitched.
The former fifth-round pick was once viewed as a top prospect in Tampa Bay's sytem, but he struggled to transition into the big leagues. He has a 4.61 career ERA in the MLB in 67 career starts with 345.0 innings pitched.
In a season that has seen most fans check out of following the Twins closely, Bradley should have a great opportunity to get his confidence back. That will start on Sunday afternoon in Chicago against the White Sox at 1:10 p.m. CT.