There's only one way to watch the Twins-Guardians game Friday night
Apple TV+. That's the only option to watch the series opener between the Minnesota Twins and Cleveland Guardians on Friday night. If you don't have Apple TV+, you're out of luck.
The game will not be televised on Bally Sports North or Bally Sports Ohio as Apple TV+ has the exclusive streaming rights. If you don't have a subscription, you could go for a free 7-day trial but just know that it's going to cost you $9.99/month if you don't cancel the subscription before the free trial expires.
The game starts at 6:10 p.m. CT and will feature a pitching matchup of Simeon Woods Richardson for the Twins and Triston McKenzie for the Guardians. Minnesota, after winning 17 of 20 games, was just swept at home by the Yankees.
The Twins got a leadoff home run from Ryan Jeffers in the first game of the series and then proceeded to go scoreless over the final 26 innings against the Yankees. They'll now face McKenzie, who owns a sparkling 1.30 ERA over his last five starts.