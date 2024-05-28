Trevor Larnach's homers are statistically elite
Twins slugger Trevor Larnach launched an impressive 441-foot home run Monday and it continued an early-career trend that has him sticking out among some of Minnesota's most powerful bats in the Statcast era (since 2015).
How impressive? Larnach now has the longest average home run distance out of all Minnesota players with a minimum of 20 homers over the past decade.
Player
Average Distance
Trevor Larnach
419 feet
Kennys Vargas
418 feet
Nelson Cruz
413 feet
Miguel Sano
411 feet
Listed at 6-foot-4, 223 pounds, Larnach is not someone most people know for his insane size or power, unlike the other players near the top of the leaderboard.
Monday's home run against the Royals was only his fourth of the season, but he is now hitting .270 on the year with a .760 OPS and a .427 slugging percentage, all career-highs.
Baseball Savant charts every player's home run distance and 13 of Larnach's 24 career homers are "no doubters." This means 13 of his home runs would've been gone in every single ballpark in the MLB. Twenty of the 24 qualify as "mostly gone," which means they would be homers in up to 29 ballparks.
Larnach, 27, appears to be coming into his own as a hitter in his fourth season with the Twins. His power has made him one of the most intimidating hitters on the roster, and he keeps batting for average, he'll command a spot in the lineup as often as possible.