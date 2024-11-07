Triple-A pitchers headline players in Twins system to elect for free agency
A bevy of players in the Minnesota Twins system elected for free agency this week, including three right-handed pitchers who saw time with the big league club this past season.
Josh Winder, Daniel Duarte and Scott Blewett all elected for free agency on Tuesday, and they headline a large group of players who opted for free agency this week.
Winder made for appearances for the Twins this season, tossing nine innings and allowing seven hits and four runs — three earned — while fanning 10. Duarte made two appearances for the Twins, allowing two hits and one run while fanning three across four innings, but he went down in late April and underwent season-ending elbow surgery in early May.
Blewett made the most appearances of the bunch, 12, and gave up 17 hits and five runs — four earned — while fanning 18 across 20 1/3 innings of work.
In addition to Winder, Duarte and Blewett, right-handed pitchers Miguel Rodriguez, Regi Grace, Adam Plutko, Jeff Brigham, Zack Weiss, Giovanny Gallegos and Danny Moreno elected for free agency as did left-handed pitchers Gabriel Yanez and Rafael Marcano. Catchers Chris Williams and Wilfri Castro; first basemen Rixon Windgrove and Yunior Severino; third baseman Rylan Bannon; and outfielders Carlos Aguilar and Agustin Ruiz were also among players to opt for free agency.