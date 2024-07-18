Twins' 2025 schedule features earliest Opening Day in team history
The Minnesota Twins have unveiled the 2025 regular-season schedule and they are set to play the Home Opener April 3 against the Houston Astros. But that'll be a week after the season openers March 27 on the road against the St. Louis Cardinals.
The 2025 MLB season will begin March 18-19 with the Cubs playing the Dodgers in Tokyo. Minnesota opening March 27 in St. Louis will beat the previous record by one day. After three in St. Louis, the Twins will head to Chicago for three against the White Sox before returning to Minneapolis for the Home Opener April 3 against the Astros.
Overall, the Twins will play 10 of the first 13 games on the road.
Minnesota and Milwaukee will meet for the "border battle" series in Minneapolis June 20-22.
Other key home American League matchups include the Orioles (May 6-8), Blue Jays (June 6-8), Red Sox (July 28-30) and Yankees (September 15-17). Their key home National League matchups will be against the Mets (April 14-16), Cubs (July 8-10), Padres (August 29-31) and Diamondbacks (September 12-14).