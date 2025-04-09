Twins ace Pablo Lopez leaves game with apparent injury
Lopez was pitching stride for stride with Royals ace Cole Ragans before leaving the game.
Minnesota Twins ace Pablo Lopez left Tuesday's game in the fifth inning with an apparent leg injury.
It's unclear how serious the injury is, but Lopez was grabbing at the back of his right leg before he exited the game with head athletic trainer Nick Paparesta. He was replaced by Cole Sands, who got out of a jam in which the Royals loaded the bases before Vinnie Pasquantino flied out to deep right field to end the inning with the game tied 1-1.
Lopez's final line was 4 2/3 innings with one run allowed on three hits and one walk. He struck out six and threw 76 pitches. He was going stride for stride with Royals ace Cole Ragans, who through five innings had struck out 10 Twins.
This is a developing story.
