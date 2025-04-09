Inside The Twins

Twins ace Pablo Lopez leaves game with apparent injury

Lopez was pitching stride for stride with Royals ace Cole Ragans before leaving the game.

Joe Nelson

Mar 27, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Pablo Lopez (49) pitches against the St. Louis Cardinals during the fourth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images
Mar 27, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Pablo Lopez (49) pitches against the St. Louis Cardinals during the fourth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images / Jeff Curry-Imagn Images
In this story:

Minnesota Twins ace Pablo Lopez left Tuesday's game in the fifth inning with an apparent leg injury.

It's unclear how serious the injury is, but Lopez was grabbing at the back of his right leg before he exited the game with head athletic trainer Nick Paparesta. He was replaced by Cole Sands, who got out of a jam in which the Royals loaded the bases before Vinnie Pasquantino flied out to deep right field to end the inning with the game tied 1-1.

Lopez's final line was 4 2/3 innings with one run allowed on three hits and one walk. He struck out six and threw 76 pitches. He was going stride for stride with Royals ace Cole Ragans, who through five innings had struck out 10 Twins.

This is a developing story.

Twins news, rumors and analysis

feed

Published
Joe Nelson
JOE NELSON

Joe Nelson has more than 20 years of experience in Minnesota sports journalism. Nelson began his career in sports radio, working at smaller stations in Marshall and St. Cloud before moving to the highly-rated KFAN-FM 100.3 in the Twin Cities. While there, he produced the popular mid-morning show hosted by Minnesota Vikings play-by-play announcer Paul Allen. His time in radio laid the groundwork for his transition to sports writing in 2011. He covers the Vikings, Timberwolves, Gophers and Twins for On SI.

Home/Minnesota Twins News