Inside The Twins

Twins acquire infielder Jonah Bride in trade with Marlins

Bride is 4-for-40 this season with 15 strikeouts

Jonathan Harrison

Apr 9, 2025; New York City, New York, USA; Miami Marlins first baseman Jonah Bride (41) reacts during a game against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images
Apr 9, 2025; New York City, New York, USA; Miami Marlins first baseman Jonah Bride (41) reacts during a game against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images / John Jones-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Twins announced they have acquired infielder Jonah Bride in a trade with the Marlins. Minnesota is sending cash considerations to Miami in exchange for Bride.

Bride, 29, is in his fourth season of major league play. He is currently 4-for-40 at the plate this season with 15 strikeouts in 45 plate appearances. The Milwaukee, Wisconsin native was designated for assignment by the Marlins on Tuesday.

Minnesota is in need of bodies after Matt Wallner was placed on the IL on Wednesday and Willi Castro left the Twins' 4-3 win over the Mets with an oblique tightness. Those two new additions to Minnesota's medical room join Royce Lewis, while Carlos Correa remains a bit banged up with a lingering wrist issue.

While Bride is off to a rough start to the 2025 season, he was solid off the bench for Miami last season, slashing .276/.357/.461 with 11 homers and 39 RBIs in 71 games. He has played first, second and third base in his four seasons of major league ball.

Bride was the No. 23 pick in the 2018 MLB Draft by the Athletics, making his major league debut in June of 2022 for Oakland.

Twins news, rumors and analysis

feed

Published
Jonathan Harrison
JONATHAN HARRISON

Jonathan Harrison is a Minnesota-based sports writer and radio host who contributes to Bring Me The News and Sports Illustrated's On SI network. Primarily serving as video host and editor for Bring Me The News, Jonathan also covers the Vikings, Twins, Timberwolves and Gophers. He can also be heard on 1500 ESPN in the Twin Cities during the MLS season, where he serves as host and analyst for Minnesota United radio broadcasts.

Home/Minnesota Twins News