Twins acquire infielder Jonah Bride in trade with Marlins
The Twins announced they have acquired infielder Jonah Bride in a trade with the Marlins. Minnesota is sending cash considerations to Miami in exchange for Bride.
Bride, 29, is in his fourth season of major league play. He is currently 4-for-40 at the plate this season with 15 strikeouts in 45 plate appearances. The Milwaukee, Wisconsin native was designated for assignment by the Marlins on Tuesday.
Minnesota is in need of bodies after Matt Wallner was placed on the IL on Wednesday and Willi Castro left the Twins' 4-3 win over the Mets with an oblique tightness. Those two new additions to Minnesota's medical room join Royce Lewis, while Carlos Correa remains a bit banged up with a lingering wrist issue.
While Bride is off to a rough start to the 2025 season, he was solid off the bench for Miami last season, slashing .276/.357/.461 with 11 homers and 39 RBIs in 71 games. He has played first, second and third base in his four seasons of major league ball.
Bride was the No. 23 pick in the 2018 MLB Draft by the Athletics, making his major league debut in June of 2022 for Oakland.