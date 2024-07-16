Twins acquire Mets infielder Rylan Bannon for cash considerations
The Minnesota Twins have traded for Mets infielder Rylan Bannon, according to multiple reports. The Twins sent the Mets cash considerations as part of the trade.
Bannon, 28, has been with the Mets' Triple-A affiliate this season, the Syracuse Mets, where has hit 15 home runs and driven in 57 runs with a .254 average and an .866 OPS. He has a career .791 OPS in 377 games at the AAA level. Bannon hasn't had much run in the major leagues, going 2-for-20 in seven career games split between the Baltimore Orioles, Atlanta Braves and Houston Astros.
He was an eighth-round pick by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 2017 draft after a standout career at Xavier. The 5'8", 180-pound Bannon has played shortstop, second base, third base, and both left and right field throughout his career in the minor leagues. 2B and 3B are his primary positions.
Minnesota's talented crop of infielders have been hit with quite a few injuries of late. Carlos Correa entered the All-Star break missing the final two games with plantar fasciitis. Royce Lewis (right abductor strain) is set to come off the Injured List soon, as is Austin Martin (oblique). Jose Miranda (back) and Kyle Farmer (shoulder) are both currently on the 10-day IL. Adding Bannon, who will presumably report to the AAA St. Paul Saints, gives the organization a bit more infield depth.