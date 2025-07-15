Twins acquire RHP Noah Davis from Dodgers for Triple-A depth
The Twins have reportedly added pitching depth, acquiring RHP Noah Davis from the Dodgers for cash, as first reported by the Star Tribune's Phil Miller. Davis has been assigned to the Triple-A St. Paul Saints.
Davis, 28, has an 8.95 ERA in 57.1 career major league innings across four years, split between the Dodgers and Rockies. He has recorded 51 career strikeouts while issuing 28 walks. He also has a 4.59 ERA in 449 career minor-league innings.
The righty has appeared in just five games this season for Los Angeles, allowing 14 runs while registering 8 strikeouts. Davis' final appearance for the Dodgers was a disastrous 1.1 innings pitched, in which he allowed 10 runs on 6 hits, 2 home runs including a grand slam, and 3 walks in an 18-1 loss on July 4 to the Astros.
Davis was an 11th round selection by the Reds in the 2018 MLB Draft. He never made a major league appearance for Cincinnati before he was traded to the Rockies in 2021. After three years in Colorado, Davis became a free agent following the 2024 season. He initially signed with the Red Sox but was traded at the end of Spring Training to the Dodgers.
Davis joins Jose Ureña and Connor Gillispie as former big-league pitchers the Twins have acquired for Triple-A depth in recent weeks.