Twins agree to deal with free agent veteran RHP Darren McCaughan
McCaughan will be joining Minnesota on a inor league deal.
Veteran right-handed pitcher Darren McCaughan has agreed to a minor-league contract with the Minnesota Twins.
McCaughan has 56 innings of MLB experience in his three-year MLB career. He began his career with the Mariners in 2021 and he's also spent time with the Marlins and Guardians.
Listed at 6-foot-1, 200 pounds, he has a 6.43 career ERA, 1.60 WHIP and 28 strikeouts at the major-league level. He has a 4.46 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 740 career strikeouts at the minor-league level. Now 28 years old, he will look to play his best ball with Minnesota.
If you combine his time in the minors and majors, McCaughan has nearly 900 innings of experience.
He appears to have an outside shot of cracking Minnesota's 40-man rotation as a long reliever.
