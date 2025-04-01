Twins announce 10-game, free TV package with local station
In an agreement with FOX 9 and Gray Media, the Twins announced a free 10-game over-the-air television package for this season on Tuesday.
Full list of games:
Opponent
Day
Time (CT)
New York Mets
April 15
6:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox
April 22
6:40 p.m.
Baltimore Orioles
May 6
6:40 p.m.
Cleveland Guardians
May 20
6:40 p.m.
Seattle Mariners
June 24
6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs
July 8
6:40 p.m.
Boston Red Sox
July 29
6:40 p.m.
New York Yankees
August 12
6:05 p.m.
Athletics
August 19
6:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox
September 2
6:40 p.m.
All 10 games on the slate will air on Tuesday evenings throughout the season. It will be the first time you can watch the Twins on over-the-air TV since 2012. This will continue beyond 2025 as well; it's a multi-year deal to broadcast 10 Tuesday night regular-season games per season, according to a release. The broadcast will be a simulcast of the Twins.TV production with an exclusive 40-minute FOX 9 pregame show.
The Twins have also been selected for five national FOX Saturday Baseball telecasts, which means there will be 15 total games shown on FOX 9 this season.