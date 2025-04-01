Inside The Twins

Twins announce 10-game, free TV package with local station

The Twins are returning to over-the-air TV for first time since 2012.

Tony Liebert

Mar 31, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Minnesota Twins second base Edouard Julien (47) flips his bat after being called out on strikes against the Chicago White Sox during the sixth inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images
In an agreement with FOX 9 and Gray Media, the Twins announced a free 10-game over-the-air television package for this season on Tuesday.

Full list of games:

Opponent

Day

Time (CT)

New York Mets

April 15

6:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox

April 22

6:40 p.m.

Baltimore Orioles

May 6

6:40 p.m.

Cleveland Guardians

May 20

6:40 p.m.

Seattle Mariners

June 24

6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs

July 8

6:40 p.m.

Boston Red Sox

July 29

6:40 p.m.

New York Yankees

August 12

6:05 p.m.

Athletics

August 19

6:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox

September 2

6:40 p.m.

All 10 games on the slate will air on Tuesday evenings throughout the season. It will be the first time you can watch the Twins on over-the-air TV since 2012. This will continue beyond 2025 as well; it's a multi-year deal to broadcast 10 Tuesday night regular-season games per season, according to a release. The broadcast will be a simulcast of the Twins.TV production with an exclusive 40-minute FOX 9 pregame show.

The Twins have also been selected for five national FOX Saturday Baseball telecasts, which means there will be 15 total games shown on FOX 9 this season.

