Twins announce trio of September call-ups; Mick Abel demoted

The Twins enter the final month of the regular season with the third-worst record in the American League.

Aug 23, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Minnesota Twins pitcher Mick Abel (20) delivers against the Chicago White Sox during the first inning at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images / Matt Marton-Imagn Images
The calendar has flipped to September and the Minnesota Twins have announced their annual call-ups, though none are going to move the excitement needle because the farm system has been utterly exhausted since the Twins' fire sale saw 10 core players traded before the MLB trade deadline.

The trio of call-ups announced Monday include right-handed pitchers Travis Adams and Noah Davis, and outfielder DaShawn Keirsey Jr. Additionally, the Twins optioned right-handed starting pitcher Mick Abel back to Triple-A St. Paul.

Abel was rocked in his second career start with the Twins, giving up six runs (five earned) on seven hits and a walk in just one inning against the San Diego Padres. In his first start with the Twins — after being acquired in the trade that sent star closer Jhoan Duran to the Phillies — Abel pitched five innings but was blasted for six runs in the second inning.

At 62-74, the Twins are tied for the third-worst record in the American League and the seventh-worst record in Major League Baseball.

Minnesota opens a four-game series at home against the White Sox on Monday. First pitch is set for 1:10 p.m. CT.

