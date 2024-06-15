Twins-Athletics postponed, doubleheader set for Sunday
Saturday's game has been rained out.
The Twins' Saturday game against the Athletics has been postponed due to rain and it will be made up in a split doubleheader Sunday at Target Field.
Minnesota won the first two games of a scheduled four-game series against the Athletics, and they carry a three-game winning streak overall. The series is now scheduled to finish up Sunday, as the Twins look to push their momentum through Father's Day.
