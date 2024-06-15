Inside The Twins

Twins-Athletics postponed, doubleheader set for Sunday

Saturday's game has been rained out.

Jun 15, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; A sign announces the postponement of the game between the Oakland Athletics and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports / Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports
The Twins' Saturday game against the Athletics has been postponed due to rain and it will be made up in a split doubleheader Sunday at Target Field.

Minnesota won the first two games of a scheduled four-game series against the Athletics, and they carry a three-game winning streak overall. The series is now scheduled to finish up Sunday, as the Twins look to push their momentum through Father's Day.

