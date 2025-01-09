Inside The Twins

Twins avoid arbitration, strike deals with Royce Lewis, other key players

The Twins had until noon Thursday to agree to terms or head to arbitration.

Joe Nelson

Sep 1, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Twins third baseman Royce Lewis (23) advances to third base on a throwing error by Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Luis De Los Santos (not pictured) in the seventh inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images
Sep 1, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Twins third baseman Royce Lewis (23) advances to third base on a throwing error by Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Luis De Los Santos (not pictured) in the seventh inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images / Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images
In this story:

Major League Baseball's deadline to agree to terms with players eligible for arbitration was 12 p.m. CT Thursday and the Minnesota Twins avoided going to an arbitor with a number of key players.

According to reports, the Twins agreed to one-year deals with the following players:

  • Infielder Royce Lewis for $1.625 million
  • Starting pitcher Bailey Ober for $3.55 million
  • Utility player Willi Castro for $6.4 million
  • Relief pitcher Griffin Jax for $2.36 million
  • Closer Jhoan Duran for $4.12 million
  • Outfielder Trevor Larnach for $2.1 million
  • Catcher Ryan Jeffers for $4.55 million
  • Starting pitcher Joe Ryan at $3 million

That means that all eight arbitration-eligible players on the roster have agreed to terms ahead of the deadline, and there will be no need for a third party to settle things.

Published |Modified
Joe Nelson
JOE NELSON

Home/Minnesota Twins News