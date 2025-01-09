Twins avoid arbitration, strike deals with Royce Lewis, other key players
The Twins had until noon Thursday to agree to terms or head to arbitration.
Major League Baseball's deadline to agree to terms with players eligible for arbitration was 12 p.m. CT Thursday and the Minnesota Twins avoided going to an arbitor with a number of key players.
According to reports, the Twins agreed to one-year deals with the following players:
- Infielder Royce Lewis for $1.625 million
- Starting pitcher Bailey Ober for $3.55 million
- Utility player Willi Castro for $6.4 million
- Relief pitcher Griffin Jax for $2.36 million
- Closer Jhoan Duran for $4.12 million
- Outfielder Trevor Larnach for $2.1 million
- Catcher Ryan Jeffers for $4.55 million
- Starting pitcher Joe Ryan at $3 million
That means that all eight arbitration-eligible players on the roster have agreed to terms ahead of the deadline, and there will be no need for a third party to settle things.
