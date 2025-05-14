Twins become first team in 2025 to reach 10 consecutive wins
The Minnesota Twins have the first 10-game win streak of the 2025 season.
The Twins extended their winning streak to 10 games after sweeping the Baltimore Orioles in a doubleheader Wednesday, becoming the first Major League Baseball team in 2025 to win 10 or more straight. It's the ninth time in franchise history the Twins have won 10 or more consecutive games, and it's the second straight season they've accomplished the feat.
Last season, the Twins matched their second-longest winning streak in franchise history by winning 12 consecutive games. Their longest streak all time was a 15 consecutive wins in 1991 when they won the World Series (the Washington Senators had a 17-game win streak before they moved to Minnesota and several other 10-plus-game winning streaks).
Minnesota had previous 10-game winning streaks in the 1963, 1985 and 2008 seasons. They had 11-game win streaks in 2003 and 2006 and 12 straight wins in 1980 and 2024. They'll have a chance to move further up the all-time list Thursday.
But for now, the Twins are the first team in the majors to hit 10 straight wins, and they're now three games above .500 at 23-20 despite a rough start to the year. It's been quite the turnaround that has the Twins back in the mix in the AL Central.