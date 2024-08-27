Twins-Braves series opener delayed due to weather
Rain started falling at Target Field during Monday night's game.
In this story:
Monday night’s series opener between the Twins and Atlanta Braves at Target Field in Minneapolis has been delayed due to severe weather coming over the area.
The game, which had a 6:40 p.m. CST first pitch, was delayed after the top of the second inning as rain began to cover the field. The Braves led 9-1 at the time the delay started.
Twins starter Bailey Ober, entering Monday on an 11-game quality start streak, gave up two homers and nine runs in the first two innings as his streak came to an end. He was opposed by Max Fried, who's having a strong season for the Braves, entering the game with a 3.57 earned-run average.
The game is scheduled to get back under way at 8:40 p.m.
Published |Modified