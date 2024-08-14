Inside The Twins

Twins call up Louie Varland to start Royals finale, option Josh Winder

Varland made a recent appearance with the Twins on Friday.

Nolan O'Hara

Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Louie Varland (37) throws to the Oakland Athletics in the fourth inning of game two of a double header at Target Field in Minneapolis on June 16, 2024.
Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Louie Varland (37) throws to the Oakland Athletics in the fourth inning of game two of a double header at Target Field in Minneapolis on June 16, 2024. / Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports
The Twins called up Louie Varland to start Wednesday’s series finale against the Kansas City Royals at Target Field. As a corresponding move, Josh Winder was optioned to Triple-A St. Paul.

Varland most recently made an appearance in the nightcap of Friday’s doubleheader against the Cleveland Guardians, allowing eight hits and three runs while fanning four across 4 2/3 innings in a 6-3 Twins win. This will be the North St. Paul native’s fourth stint with the Twins this year. 

In seven appearances with the Twins, Varland has a 6.46 earned-run average and 29 strikeouts across 30 2/3 innings. Varland has pitched well in his last three starts in the majors.

Winder made three appearances with the Twins in his recent stint with the big league club, allowing just two hits and one walk while fanning eight across seven scoreless innings. 

