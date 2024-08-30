Twins can win the Central but a wild-card dogfight may be developing
The best record in the American League? 5.5 games behind the Yankees.
First place in the AL Central? 3.5 games behind Cleveland.
Second place in the AL Central? Two games behind Kansas City.
it was only a couple of weeks ago that the Twins were within three games of the best record in the American League, but eight losses in the last 10 games has dropped the Twins 5.5 games behind the Yankees for the best record in the league and they've fallen to third place in the Central Division — 3.5 games behind Cleveland and two games behind the Royals.
With 29 games to go, the Twins have plenty of time to make the league and division race interesting, but they're fading fast and the free fall could put them in a race with the Red Sox, Mariners and Tigers for the last wild-card spot. Minnesota enters play Friday night 3.5 games against of Boston, 4.5 in front of Seattle and just five games on top of the stalking Tigers.
Detroit has rattled off 13 wins in their last 17 games and if they can maintain over the next week of games against the Red Sox and Padres they could be breathing down the Twins' neck.
The Red Sox have dropped 13 of 21 games since early August and their series at Fenway Park Friday-Sunday against the Tigers will be critical. The Mariners have lost 10 of 15 games and they're embarking on a seven-game road trip against the Angels and Athletics.
That leaves the Twins in a position of power, at least in terms of controlling the back end of the wild-card chase. They host the Blue Jays this weekend and while Toronto has been hot (winners in 13 of their last 20), the Twins have Pablo Lopez pitching Friday followed by promising rookie Zebby Matthews on Saturday and Bailey Ober on Sunday.
After Toronto, the Twins hit the road for games against the Rays and Royals. The Royals series could make or break Minnesota's chances in the AL Central, but every game will be critical in determining their positioning in the wild-card race.