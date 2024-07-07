Twins' Carlos Correa named an American League All-Star
Star Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa was named an American League All-Star reserve on Sunday afternoon, marking the third All-Star selection of his career.
Correa has put together a terrific first half of the season, hitting .303 with 16 doubles, two triples, 11 homers and 45 RBIs. He has a .386 on-base percentage, a .508 slugging percentage and a .883 OPS.
"Can't really do more than what this guy's done," Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said when sharing the news with the team in the clubhouse following Sunday's 3-2 win over the Houston Astros.
Correa is the lone Twins All-Star this season, and it's his first All-Star selection since joining the team.
"This is my home, this is where I want to be the rest of my career, I love every single one of you guys. Thank you so much," Correa told the team in the clubhouse.
You can catch Correa in the All-Star Game on July 16. Twins prospect Luke Keaschall will also take part in All-Star Week as he'll participate in the All-Star Futures Game on Saturday.