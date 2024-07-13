Twins' Carlos Correa scratched from Saturday's game at Giants
Correa is out with a right heel contusion.
In this story:
Twins shortstop Carlos Correa was scratched from the lineup ahead of Saturday's game against the San Francisco Giants due to a right heel contustion, according to the Pioneer Press' Betsy Helfand.
Correa played in Friday's series opener against the Giants, going 1 for 5 with a run scored.
It wasn't immediately clear the severity of Correa's heel contusion.
This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.
Published