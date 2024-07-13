Inside The Twins

Twins' Carlos Correa scratched from Saturday's game at Giants

Correa is out with a right heel contusion.

Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa (4) reacts after taking a strike against the San Francisco Giants during the fourth inning at Oracle Park in San Francisco on July 12, 2024.
Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa (4) reacts after taking a strike against the San Francisco Giants during the fourth inning at Oracle Park in San Francisco on July 12, 2024. / John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports
Twins shortstop Carlos Correa was scratched from the lineup ahead of Saturday's game against the San Francisco Giants due to a right heel contustion, according to the Pioneer Press' Betsy Helfand.

Correa played in Friday's series opener against the Giants, going 1 for 5 with a run scored.

It wasn't immediately clear the severity of Correa's heel contusion.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.

