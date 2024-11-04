Twins' Carlos Santana becomes third-oldest player to win a Gold Glove
Carlos Santana, at the ripe age of 38, has won the first Gold Glove of his illustrious MLB career.
Santana was a rock star at first base for the Minnesota Twins in 2024. One of the few players on the team who performed at a consistent level from start to finish, playing in 150 games, including 146 at first base. He did it in his 15th MLB season, and at 38 years old he's the third-oldest player to ever win a Gold Glove.
He made just four errors in 1,094 chances to make a defensive play, good for a .996 fielding percentage. He joins Doug Mientkiewicz (2001) and Vic Power (1962, 1963) as the only first basemen in Twins history to win a Gold Glove.
Santana flashed the leather at first base while supplying the Twins with a patient, powerful bat in the lineup. He slashed .238/.328/.420 and slugged 23 homers while driving in 71 runs.
He was second on the Twins in games (150), runs (63) and hits (124), fourth in doubles (26), and first in homers (23), RBIs (71) and walks (65).
He could be a one-hit-wonder for the Twins because he became a free agent at the conclusion of the World Series. At 38, he clearly has more gas in the tank and his 2024 season will likely earn him a bigger paycheck in 2025.