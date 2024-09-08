Twins' Carlos Santana exits Royals game due to illness
Twins first baseman Carlos Santana exited Saturday night's game against the Kansas City Royals after the fifth inning due to illness.
Kyle Farmer replaced Santana at first base to start the sixth inning. It wasn't immediately clear what type of illness forced Santana out of the game or whether it would keep him out in the near future. The game was still in progress at the time of publication.
This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.
