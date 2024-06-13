Inside The Twins

Twins demote Alex Kirilloff, reportedly calling up Austin Martin

Martin owns a .466 on-base percentage at Triple-A St. Paul.

Joe Nelson

May 29, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Twins designated hitter Alex Kirilloff (19) hits a single in the against the Kansas City Royals in the first inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports / Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
Austin Martin is reportedly rejoining the Minnesota Twins for the opening of a four-game series against the Oakland Athletics in Minneapolis on Thursday, and to make room for him the Twins have demoted Alex Kirilloff to Triple-A St. Paul.

Kirilloff has endured significant struggles at the plate this season. He's slashing .201/.270/.384 with five homers and 20 RBIs. Since May 1, the lefty has just 11 hits in 79 at-bats, good for a .139 batting average.

Martin wasn't much better in 76 at-bats with the Twins earlier this season as he slashed .224/.289/.355, but he's been really good since being sent down to Triple-A St. Paul. In 19 games since being demoted he is slashing .290/.466/.387 and it's that .466 on-base percentage that jumps off the page.

In 88 plate appearances, Martin has 18 hits and 21 walks compared to just seven strikeouts.

