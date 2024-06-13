Twins demote Alex Kirilloff, reportedly calling up Austin Martin
Austin Martin is reportedly rejoining the Minnesota Twins for the opening of a four-game series against the Oakland Athletics in Minneapolis on Thursday, and to make room for him the Twins have demoted Alex Kirilloff to Triple-A St. Paul.
Kirilloff has endured significant struggles at the plate this season. He's slashing .201/.270/.384 with five homers and 20 RBIs. Since May 1, the lefty has just 11 hits in 79 at-bats, good for a .139 batting average.
Martin wasn't much better in 76 at-bats with the Twins earlier this season as he slashed .224/.289/.355, but he's been really good since being sent down to Triple-A St. Paul. In 19 games since being demoted he is slashing .290/.466/.387 and it's that .466 on-base percentage that jumps off the page.
In 88 plate appearances, Martin has 18 hits and 21 walks compared to just seven strikeouts.