Twins designate Diego Castillo, select contract of Randy Dobnak
The Twins selected the contract of right-handed pitcher Randy Dobnak ahead of Sunday’s season finale against the Baltimore Orioles. As a corresponding move to make room for Dobnak on the 28-man roster, they designated right-hander Diego Castillo for release or assignment.
Dobnak made four relief appearances with the Twins during a stint with the team earlier this season and had a 5.87 earned-run average with seven strikeouts across 7 2/3 innings. Dobnak had a 4.25 ERA with 134 strikeouts across 133 1/3 innings in 28 appearances at Triple-A.
Castillo, who was called up on Saturday and pitched two innings in a 9-2 loss to the Orioles, was with the Twins for three stints this season and made seven appearances, recording a 2.70 ERA and six strikeouts across 10 innings. He gave up three hits and one run in Saturday’s loss.
The Twins meet the Orioles for their last game of the season at 2:10 p.m. on Sunday.