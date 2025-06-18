Twins drop back and forth battle against Reds, losing streak now at five
The Twins got Byron Buxton back in the lineup on Tuesday, and he responded with a 406-foot home run, but it was not enough. The Reds staged a late rally and won 6-5, handing Minnesota its fifth straight loss.
David Festa struggled as Minnesota's starting pitcher, allowing two hits and two earned runs in only 3.2 innings pitched. Cincinnati took advantage and jumped out to an early 4-1 lead after Buxton's third-inning home run.
The Twins fought all the way back and 5-4 lead in the sixth inning after an RBI single from Trevor Larnach and a three-run home run from Harrison Bader.
Minnesota's bullpen held itself together until Brock Stewart was uncharacteristically blown up, allowing three hits and two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning, and Cincinnati regained a 6-5 lead. It was his first outing with an earned run since May 26.
With five straight losses, the Twins have now returned to .500 at 36-36. They will have two more games in Cincinnati, starting with a 6:10 p.m. CT meeting on Wednesday afternoon.