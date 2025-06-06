Twins expected to call up unheralded minor league pitcher
Minnesota will add another arm to its bullpen on Friday.
In this story:
The Twins are expected to call up minor league pitcher Travis Adams to the big leagues, according to multiple sources, which includes his own Instagram page.
Adams was drafted in the sixth round by the Twins in 2021, and he has slowly made his way up their minor league system. In 13 games with Triple-A St. Paul this season, he has compiled a 3.43 ERA and 1.14 WHIP with 37 strikeouts, working predominantly out of the bullpen with 42.0 total innings pitched.
The latest MLB.com rankings slot him as the Twins' 21st-best prospect. At 25 years old, he will give Minnesota another young arm after the bullpen was heavily used in a four-game series against the Athletics this week.
Twins news, rumors and analysis
Published