Twins fall to Pirates, enter All-Star break two games below .500

A rough ninth inning from Jhoan Duran was too much to overcome.

Tony Liebert

Jul 13, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Simeon Woods Richardson (24) delivers a pitch against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the third inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-Imagn Images
Jul 13, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Simeon Woods Richardson (24) delivers a pitch against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the third inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-Imagn Images / Nick Wosika-Imagn Images
The Twins were caught up in an old-fashioned slugfest with the Pirates on Sunday, but fell short 2-1 after Jhoan Duran let up three hits in the ninth inning.

Simeon Woods Richardson started on the mound for the Twins. Minus a second-inning home run by Tommy Pham, he had a solid afternoon with three strikeouts and only six total hits in 4.2 innings of work.

After hitting for the first cycle in Target Field history on Saturday, Byron Buxton drove in the Twins' only run with an RBI double in the third inning. His day finished 2-4, extending his multi-hit streak to three games.

Louie Varland, Brock Stewart and Griffin Jax combined 3.1 scoreless innings and only one hit, but Duran let Pittsburgh retake the lead with three hits in the ninth inning. The Twins got one runner on base in the ninth inning before falling 2-1.

Minnesota now enters the All-Star break 47-49. They will return against the Rockies at Coors Field on Friday at 7:40 p.m. CT.

