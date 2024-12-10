Inside The Twins

Twins fall two spots in MLB draft lottery, now picking 16th

The 2025 MLB draft will be held July 13 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Joe Nelson

Jul 14, 2024; Ft. Worth, TX, USA; MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred takes a photo with Kaelen Culpepper after he was drafted by the Minnesota Twins with the 21st pick during the first round of the MLB Draft at Cowtown Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Jul 14, 2024; Ft. Worth, TX, USA; MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred takes a photo with Kaelen Culpepper after he was drafted by the Minnesota Twins with the 21st pick during the first round of the MLB Draft at Cowtown Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
In this story:

There was a 1.09% chance of the Minnesota Twins winning the No. 1 overall pick in Tuesday's MLB draft lottery but the other 98% included a chance for the Twins to fall back from their position in the standings, which would've had them picking 14th.

That's exactly what happened as the Washington Nationals won the lottery for the third time in franchise history and the Twins fell back two spots to No. 16. Here's the full lottery order:

1. Nationals

2. Angels

3. Mariners

4. Rockies

5. Cardinals

6. Pirates

)7. Marlins

8. Blue Jays

9. Reds

10. White Sox

11. Athletics

12. Rangers

13. Giants

14. Rays

15. Red Sox

16. Twins

17. Cubs

18. Diamondbacks

It's reverse fortune for the Twins, who in the inaugural lottery moved up from No. 13 to No. 5 thanks to some luck. They wound up taking outfielder Walker Jenkins in that draft, and he's currently the No. 2 overall prospect in all of baseball, according to MLB Pipeline.

Notable 16th overall picks in recent drafts include Arizona All-Star Corbin Carroll (2019), Clarke Schmidt (Yankees, 2017) and Lucas Giolito (Nationals, 2012).

Published
Joe Nelson
JOE NELSON

Home/Minnesota Twins News