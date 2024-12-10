Twins fall two spots in MLB draft lottery, now picking 16th
There was a 1.09% chance of the Minnesota Twins winning the No. 1 overall pick in Tuesday's MLB draft lottery but the other 98% included a chance for the Twins to fall back from their position in the standings, which would've had them picking 14th.
That's exactly what happened as the Washington Nationals won the lottery for the third time in franchise history and the Twins fell back two spots to No. 16. Here's the full lottery order:
1. Nationals
2. Angels
3. Mariners
4. Rockies
5. Cardinals
6. Pirates
)7. Marlins
8. Blue Jays
9. Reds
10. White Sox
11. Athletics
12. Rangers
13. Giants
14. Rays
15. Red Sox
16. Twins
17. Cubs
18. Diamondbacks
It's reverse fortune for the Twins, who in the inaugural lottery moved up from No. 13 to No. 5 thanks to some luck. They wound up taking outfielder Walker Jenkins in that draft, and he's currently the No. 2 overall prospect in all of baseball, according to MLB Pipeline.
Notable 16th overall picks in recent drafts include Arizona All-Star Corbin Carroll (2019), Clarke Schmidt (Yankees, 2017) and Lucas Giolito (Nationals, 2012).