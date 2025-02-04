Twins finally make a move, signing lefty reliever Danny Coulombe
The Minnesota Twins are finally on the board this offseason. They're signing left-handed reliever Danny Coulombe, pending a physical, according to NY Post insider Jon Heyman. He's the first player they've added on a major league contract since last season ended.
Coulombe is a solid pickup for the Twins, who needed a reliable lefty to complement the other high-leverage options in their bullpen. As long as he's healthy, the 35-year-old will slot in as a key piece in a group that already includes Griffin Jax, Jhoan Duran, Cole Sands, Brock Stewart, Justin Topa, and Jorge Alcala.
You may remember Coulombe from his previous stint with the Twins. He made his MLB debut in 2014 with the Dodgers, spent a few years with the Athletics, and then pitched for Minnesota from 2020-2022. He had a 2.92 ERA in 49.1 innings with the Twins during that span.
But it was in 2023 with the Baltimore Orioles where he broke out and emerged as an excellent reliever. After being traded for cash considerations, he had a 2.81 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 51.1 innings that season, serving as a key bullpen piece for an Orioles team that won 101 games. Coulombe then had a 2.12 ERA last year, but he missed a chunk of time with an elbow injury and only threw 29.2 frames.
Coulombe is a soft-tossing lefty who keeps hitters off balance with a five-pitch mix that includes a cutter, sweeper, four-seam fastball, sinker, and curveball. The cutter is the pitch he throws the most. Coulombe gets whiffs, doesn't walk many batters, and generates a lot of weak contact. Just look at his statcast metrics from his 2023 campaign.
This move only adds to a bullpen that was already projected to be maybe MLB's best. The Twins got very poor pitching from lefties Caleb Thielbar, Steven Okert, and Kody Funderburk in 2024. They'll hope Coulombe can be who Thielbar was for them from 2020-23 before he fell off last season.
Pitchers and catchers report to spring training next week.