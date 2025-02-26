Twins find three homers, pitch a shutout in spring training win over Tigers
DaShawn Keirsey Jr., Allan Cerda and Rubel Cespedes all hit home runs and the Minnesota Twins pitching staff deliever a shutout in a 4-0 victory over the Detroit Tigers in a spring training game Wednesday afternoon in Lakeland, Fla.
Kiersey hit a solo homer in the third inning off John Brebbia for an early Twins (3-1) lead. The Tigers (2-2), meanwhile couldn't get anything going on the Twins pitching staff, which allowed just two hits while fanning seven across the nine innings. Andrew Morris picked up the victory after starting and pitching a pair of hitless frames with a strikeout.
Cerda hit a 415-foot, two-run bomb in the eighth inning for a 3-0 Twins lead, and Cespedes hit another solo shot 381 feet into right-center field later in the inning to make it a four-run margin.
The Twins return to spring training action on Thursday against the Pittsburgh Pirates. First pitch is 12:05 p.m.