Inside The Twins

Twins go quiet in Tampa as Rays shut them down 5-0

It's the fourth time they've been shut out this season.

Joe Nelson

May 28, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa (4) wipes down starting pitcher Pablo Lopez (49) as he takes a sip of water as the grounds crew fix the mound during the first inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
May 28, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa (4) wipes down starting pitcher Pablo Lopez (49) as he takes a sip of water as the grounds crew fix the mound during the first inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
In this story:

Nothing went well for the Minnesota Twins on Thursday as they were shut out 5-0 to wrap up a three-game series in Tampa Bay.

The game was scoreless until the Rays punched the Twins and Pablo Lopez in the mouth with a pair of homers in the fourth inning. Brandon Lowe slugged a solo shot to break the ice, and later in the inning the Rays took a 3-0 lead on a two-run shot from Junior Camerino.

Lopez faced eight batters in the inning and we wound up pitching only five innings after allowing four runs on seven hits and two walks. He struck out only three batters and needed 95 pitches.

Offensively, Minnesota mustered only six hits. All six were singles, and the Twins went 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position and left eight runners on base.

After winning 13 consecutive games earlier this month, the Twins are now 4-4 in their last eight games. They get Thursday off while flying from Tampa to Seattle for a weekend series against the Mariners.

At 30-25 overall, only the Tigers (36-20), Yankees (34-20) and Mariners (30-23) have a better record in the American League.

Twins news, rumors and analysis

feed

Published
Joe Nelson
JOE NELSON

Joe Nelson has more than 20 years of experience in Minnesota sports journalism. Nelson began his career in sports radio, working at smaller stations in Marshall and St. Cloud before moving to the highly-rated KFAN-FM 100.3 in the Twin Cities. While there, he produced the popular mid-morning show hosted by Minnesota Vikings play-by-play announcer Paul Allen. His time in radio laid the groundwork for his transition to sports writing in 2011. He covers the Vikings, Timberwolves, Gophers and Twins for On SI.

Home/Minnesota Twins News