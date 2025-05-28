Twins go quiet in Tampa as Rays shut them down 5-0
Nothing went well for the Minnesota Twins on Thursday as they were shut out 5-0 to wrap up a three-game series in Tampa Bay.
The game was scoreless until the Rays punched the Twins and Pablo Lopez in the mouth with a pair of homers in the fourth inning. Brandon Lowe slugged a solo shot to break the ice, and later in the inning the Rays took a 3-0 lead on a two-run shot from Junior Camerino.
Lopez faced eight batters in the inning and we wound up pitching only five innings after allowing four runs on seven hits and two walks. He struck out only three batters and needed 95 pitches.
Offensively, Minnesota mustered only six hits. All six were singles, and the Twins went 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position and left eight runners on base.
After winning 13 consecutive games earlier this month, the Twins are now 4-4 in their last eight games. They get Thursday off while flying from Tampa to Seattle for a weekend series against the Mariners.
At 30-25 overall, only the Tigers (36-20), Yankees (34-20) and Mariners (30-23) have a better record in the American League.