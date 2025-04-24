Twins legends Tony Oliva, Kent Hrbek recovering from recent strokes
Minnesota Twins legends Tony Oliva and Kent Hrbek are both recovering from recent strokes.
The Twins announced Wednesday that Oliva and Hrbek, both members of the franchise's Hall of Fame, suffered recent strokes and are recovering well. Minnesota wished both of them well in recovery on its social media pages on Thursday.
"Our thoughts are with Tony Oliva, Kent Hrbek and their families as they recover from recent strokes," the team posted Thursday on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. "Get well soon, Tony and Kent."
According to the Twins' official website, Hrbek suffered a minor stroke following a knee surgery in April, but is recovering well at his home in Minnesota and expects to be back at Target Field soon. The 64-year-old Minneapolis native spent all 14 seasons of his major league career with the hometown Twins, starring on the World Series teams in 1987 and 1991. Hrbek was a career .282 hitter and recorded 293 homers and 1,086 RBIs in 1,747 games from 1981-1994.
Oliva, 86, had a "series of mini strokes" over the last month and is receiving medical attention but expects a full recovery, according to the team website. Oliva, who's also a member of the Baseball Hall of Fame, spent his entire 15-year career with the Twins, and was a career .304 hitter, recording 220 homers and 947 RBIs in 1,676 games from 1962-1976.