Twins-Guardians game rain delayed during second inning

There was yet another rain delay for Minnesota Monday night.

A general view of Target Field during a weather delay between the Atlanta Braves and Minnesota Twins at Target Field in Minneapolis on Aug. 26, 2024.
A general view of Target Field during a weather delay between the Atlanta Braves and Minnesota Twins at Target Field in Minneapolis on Aug. 26, 2024. / Jesse Johnson / Imagn Images
Monday night's game between the Minnesota Twins and Cleveland Guardians at Target Field in Minneapolis went into a delay in the second inning due to rain. The game was expected to resume around 8:15 p.m. CT after about an hour delay.

Rain delays continue to be a theme of the Twins' 2025 season, including last time they faced the Guardians on May 1 — a game that featured two delays in two innings. And that was the second rain delay — or second and third — of the series.

Most recently, the Twins had their game against the Baltimore Orioles postponed on Tuesday, which instead got pushed to Wednesday for a doubleheader. There's been no shortage of weather difficulties for Minnesota so far this 2025 season.

Once again, the tarp was back out there for another Twins game. The Twins led 2-1 at the second-inning stoppage. Willi Castro hit a two-out RBI double just before the delay, which came during Ryan Jeffers' at-bat.

