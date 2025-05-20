Twins-Guardians game rain delayed during second inning
Monday night's game between the Minnesota Twins and Cleveland Guardians at Target Field in Minneapolis went into a delay in the second inning due to rain. The game was expected to resume around 8:15 p.m. CT after about an hour delay.
Rain delays continue to be a theme of the Twins' 2025 season, including last time they faced the Guardians on May 1 — a game that featured two delays in two innings. And that was the second rain delay — or second and third — of the series.
Most recently, the Twins had their game against the Baltimore Orioles postponed on Tuesday, which instead got pushed to Wednesday for a doubleheader. There's been no shortage of weather difficulties for Minnesota so far this 2025 season.
Once again, the tarp was back out there for another Twins game. The Twins led 2-1 at the second-inning stoppage. Willi Castro hit a two-out RBI double just before the delay, which came during Ryan Jeffers' at-bat.