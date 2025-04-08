Watch: Twins' Harrison Bader makes back-to-back diving catches against Royals
Despite battling to the bitter end, the Minnesota Twins fell to the Kansas City Royals 4-2 Monday night in Kansas City, Mo.
The loss unfortunately spoiled an incredible effort from Harrison Bader, who made sure the Royals didn't run away with the game in the seventh inning. Bader made back-to-back incredible diving catches in left field on liners from Vinnie Pasquantino and Salvador Perez. Those were the first two outs of what became a shutout inning for reliever Scott Blewett.
It was a great all-around game from Bader. In addition to the diving catches in left field, he also recorded a pair of hits, including a two-out RBI single in the ninth inning that cut the deficit to 4-2 and gave the Twins a puncher's chance late.
Bader was 2 for 4 overall with the RBI Monday night and is now slashing .296/.667/.988 on the season.