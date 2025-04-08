Inside The Twins

Watch: Twins' Harrison Bader makes back-to-back diving catches against Royals

Bader had a great game all around, also recording a pair of hits and an RBI Monday night.

Nolan O'Hara

Minnesota Twins outfielder Harrison Bader (12) steps back to first around a throw to Kansas City Royals first base Vinnie Pasquantino during the second inning at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., on April 7, 2025.
Minnesota Twins outfielder Harrison Bader (12) steps back to first around a throw to Kansas City Royals first base Vinnie Pasquantino during the second inning at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., on April 7, 2025. / William Purnell / Imagn Images
Despite battling to the bitter end, the Minnesota Twins fell to the Kansas City Royals 4-2 Monday night in Kansas City, Mo.

The loss unfortunately spoiled an incredible effort from Harrison Bader, who made sure the Royals didn't run away with the game in the seventh inning. Bader made back-to-back incredible diving catches in left field on liners from Vinnie Pasquantino and Salvador Perez. Those were the first two outs of what became a shutout inning for reliever Scott Blewett.

It was a great all-around game from Bader. In addition to the diving catches in left field, he also recorded a pair of hits, including a two-out RBI single in the ninth inning that cut the deficit to 4-2 and gave the Twins a puncher's chance late.

Bader was 2 for 4 overall with the RBI Monday night and is now slashing .296/.667/.988 on the season.

Nolan O'Hara
NOLAN O'HARA

Nolan O'Hara covers all things Minnesota sports, primarily the Timberwolves, for Bring Me The News and Sports Illustrated's On SI network. He previously worked as a copy editor at the St. Paul Pioneer Press and is a graduate of the University of Minnesota's Hubbard School of Journalism. His work has appeared in the Pioneer Press, Ratchet & Wrench magazine, the Minnesota Daily and a number of local newspapers in Minnesota, among other publications.

